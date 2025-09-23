Nepal's Karki: Navigating Political Turmoil to Deliver Promised Elections

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki, chosen for her unwavering integrity after anti-graft protests, encounters her most significant challenge yet: fulfilling the demands of protesters who ousted her predecessor and conducting elections within six months.

The demonstrators, led by Generation Z, demand swift actions against corrupt leaders and an investigation into protest-related deaths. Despite their support for Karki, they are eager for quick outcomes. Karki has responded by promising anti-corruption measures and panels to investigate previous incidents.

However, political analysts caution her to navigate carefully, facing potential uprisings from entrenched political figures. Nepal's economic situation also adds to her challenges, compounded by tourism declines and unstable governance. The upcoming elections are seen as a pivotal generational shift between the established political class and emerging youth leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)