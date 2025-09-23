Left Menu

Nepal's Karki: Navigating Political Turmoil to Deliver Promised Elections

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki, renowned for her integrity, is under pressure to meet the demands of 'Gen Z' protesters and ensure elections in six months. Amidst political unrest and economic challenges, she faces formidable opposition but has initiated anti-corruption measures to address public grievances.

23-09-2025
Nepal's Prime Minister

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki, chosen for her unwavering integrity after anti-graft protests, encounters her most significant challenge yet: fulfilling the demands of protesters who ousted her predecessor and conducting elections within six months.

The demonstrators, led by Generation Z, demand swift actions against corrupt leaders and an investigation into protest-related deaths. Despite their support for Karki, they are eager for quick outcomes. Karki has responded by promising anti-corruption measures and panels to investigate previous incidents.

However, political analysts caution her to navigate carefully, facing potential uprisings from entrenched political figures. Nepal's economic situation also adds to her challenges, compounded by tourism declines and unstable governance. The upcoming elections are seen as a pivotal generational shift between the established political class and emerging youth leaders.

