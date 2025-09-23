NATO-Steps-Up-Defenses-in-Response-to-Russian-Air-Space-Intrusions
NATO has issued a stern warning to Russia regarding airspace breaches following incidents in Poland and Estonia. The alliance is prepared to use necessary means to protect its members and emphasizes its commitment to Article 5. No specific response measures were detailed, though Estonia has initiated formal consultations.
NATO has issued a strong warning to Russia in light of recent airspace violations. This comes after Russian drones were downed over Poland and fighter jets reportedly breached Estonia's airspace. These incidents mark the first direct encounter since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.
On Friday, Estonia accused three Russian fighter jets of unlawfully entering its airspace for 12 minutes, an allegation dismissed by Russia. NATO emphasized that it is prepared to employ all necessary tools to defend the alliance in accordance with international law and remains committed to Article 5, which considers an attack on one ally as an attack on all.
The announcement follows Estonia's request for consultations under Article 4, due to perceived threats to its security. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also took a hard stance, declaring Poland's readiness to shoot down unauthorized flying objects in its territory.
