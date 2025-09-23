Political Tensions Escalate in Panaji

In a heated political development in Panaji, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the ruling BJP of shifting public focus from the recent assault on activist Rama Kankonkar by alleging trespassing by AAP leaders. AAP MLA Venzy Viegas and Congress MP Viriato Fernandes have been accused of illegally entering BJP's office during a protest.

The BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), led by chief Tushar Kelkar, has lodged a police complaint against the opposition leaders, claiming they intimidated office staff during their demonstration. Meanwhile, AAP has filed a counter-complaint against Kelkar, accusing him of threatening Viegas.

Amidst these accusations, the incident's backdrop involves the brutal attack on activist Rama Kankonkar by a gang in the Caranzalem locality. Police have already arrested several individuals involved. The BJYM insists the focus should remain on condemning the assault and ensuring justice for Kankonkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)