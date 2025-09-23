Rain Forecast Shifts PM Modi's Odisha Meeting to Jharsuguda

In response to a heavy rain forecast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Odisha scheduled for September 27 has been relocated from Berhampur in Ganjam district to Jharsuguda district.

The Chief Minister's Office announced the change after the central government approved the state's proposal, following weather predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This marks Prime Minister Modi's sixth visit to Odisha since the BJP took power in the state last year, underscoring the significance of his engagement in regional politics despite weather disruptions.

