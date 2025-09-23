Trump's Political Maneuvers Amid US Challenges

In a crucial political maneuver, Republican U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet top Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. The purpose of Thursday's meeting is to address government funding concerns, with the looming September 30 deadline threatening a shutdown if no resolution is found.

In other developments, Trump introduced a new executive order imposing substantial fees on H-1B visa applicants. The decision is part of his larger strategy to crack down on immigration, which continues to spark debate and controversy on global platforms.

Meanwhile, the European Union and World Health Organization countered recent comments by Trump linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to autism. Their statements emphasize the need for caution before drawing definitive conclusions.

