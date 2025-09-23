Left Menu

Pakistan Floods Cause Economic Fallout Amid Global Concerns

Massive floods in Pakistan have hit both rural and industrial areas, resulting in billions of dollars in damages, impacting food supplies, exports, and economic recovery. The disruptions add to global concerns as Norway reports airspace violations by Russia, and efforts to renew nuclear treaties face challenges. Additionally, geopolitical tensions escalate with airspace and maritime disputes, impacting international relations.

Unprecedented floods have devastated both rural and industrial regions in Pakistan, accumulating billions in damages. The natural disaster has strained food supply lines, exports, and the country's fragile economic recovery, casting doubts on future growth prospects set on a $7 billion IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are simmering across Europe and Asia. Norway has reported an alarming breach of its airspace by Russian forces, raising questions about potential navigation errors or deliberate incursions.

Globally, nuclear treaty discussions between the U.S. and Russia remain uncertain as both nations weigh the risks of lapsing the New START agreement, crucial for international security. In the South China Sea, maritime disputes intensify as top diplomats from the U.S., South Korea, and Japan voice their concerns over Taiwan's safety and regional stability.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

