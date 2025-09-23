Pakistan Floods Cause Economic Fallout Amid Global Concerns

Unprecedented floods have devastated both rural and industrial regions in Pakistan, accumulating billions in damages. The natural disaster has strained food supply lines, exports, and the country's fragile economic recovery, casting doubts on future growth prospects set on a $7 billion IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are simmering across Europe and Asia. Norway has reported an alarming breach of its airspace by Russian forces, raising questions about potential navigation errors or deliberate incursions.

Globally, nuclear treaty discussions between the U.S. and Russia remain uncertain as both nations weigh the risks of lapsing the New START agreement, crucial for international security. In the South China Sea, maritime disputes intensify as top diplomats from the U.S., South Korea, and Japan voice their concerns over Taiwan's safety and regional stability.

