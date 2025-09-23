Left Menu

Uganda's Museveni Seeks Another Term Amid Controversy

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, aged 81, has been cleared by the Electoral Commission to run for another term. Despite his contributions to Uganda's stability and growth, his tenure is marred by controversy, including allegations of human rights abuses and suppression of opposition. His chief opponent is anticipated to be Bobi Wine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:49 IST
Uganda's Museveni Seeks Another Term Amid Controversy
Museveni

In a move that could further extend his already lengthy tenure, Uganda's Electoral Commission on Tuesday approved President Yoweri Museveni to run for reelection early next year. Museveni, an octogenarian and former rebel leader, has been at the helm since 1986 and may secure nearly half a century in power.

Praise for Museveni often centers around his role in stabilizing Uganda and spurring economic growth. However, critics point to his administration's troubling record of human rights abuses, political suppression, and corruption. Originally advocating for term limits, Museveni's government has since amended the constitution twice to abolish these constraints, allowing him to retain power.

The upcoming election will likely see Museveni competing against 43-year-old Bobi Wine, popular among Uganda's youth. Museveni previously defeated Wine in 2021 amidst accusations of electoral malfeasance. Museveni's focus for a potential new term includes public safety, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, with a promise to tackle corruption. Uganda's economic outlook is buoyant, anticipating a growth surge with forthcoming oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

 India
2
Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

 Global
4
Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025