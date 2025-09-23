Uganda's Museveni Seeks Another Term Amid Controversy

In a move that could further extend his already lengthy tenure, Uganda's Electoral Commission on Tuesday approved President Yoweri Museveni to run for reelection early next year. Museveni, an octogenarian and former rebel leader, has been at the helm since 1986 and may secure nearly half a century in power.

Praise for Museveni often centers around his role in stabilizing Uganda and spurring economic growth. However, critics point to his administration's troubling record of human rights abuses, political suppression, and corruption. Originally advocating for term limits, Museveni's government has since amended the constitution twice to abolish these constraints, allowing him to retain power.

The upcoming election will likely see Museveni competing against 43-year-old Bobi Wine, popular among Uganda's youth. Museveni previously defeated Wine in 2021 amidst accusations of electoral malfeasance. Museveni's focus for a potential new term includes public safety, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, with a promise to tackle corruption. Uganda's economic outlook is buoyant, anticipating a growth surge with forthcoming oil exports.

