Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Khalistani Terrorist's Independence Day Plot

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for inciting violence against India and offering a reward to prevent Prime Minister Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day. The case involves promoting disaffection among Sikhs and disrupting India's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:17 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Khalistani Terrorist's Independence Day Plot
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated legal proceedings against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Khalistani terrorist, who allegedly attempted to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag this Independence Day by offering a hefty reward.

Pannun, considered the general counsel for the banned 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) group, reportedly made the incendiary announcement during a 'Meet the Press' event at the Lahore Press Club. The NIA's FIR highlights Pannun's promise of Rs 11 crore to any 'Sikh soldiers' stopping Modi from unfurling the tricolor at the Red Fort.

The FIR further accuses Pannun of unveiling a map for a proposed Khalistan state, including several Indian regions, indicating the formation of a 'Shaheed Jatha' to resist India. The Union home ministry urged the NIA probe, underscoring the national and international significance of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud, Recovers Crores in Hawala Money

Punjab Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud, Recovers Crores in Hawala Money

 India
2
Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar

Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar

 India
3
Iran and Europe: A Diplomatic Dance Over Nuclear Dispute

Iran and Europe: A Diplomatic Dance Over Nuclear Dispute

 Global
4
Golf Course Confrontation: The Routh Trial Unfolds

Golf Course Confrontation: The Routh Trial Unfolds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025