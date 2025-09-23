NIA Cracks Down on Khalistani Terrorist's Independence Day Plot
The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for inciting violence against India and offering a reward to prevent Prime Minister Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day. The case involves promoting disaffection among Sikhs and disrupting India's sovereignty.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated legal proceedings against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Khalistani terrorist, who allegedly attempted to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag this Independence Day by offering a hefty reward.
Pannun, considered the general counsel for the banned 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) group, reportedly made the incendiary announcement during a 'Meet the Press' event at the Lahore Press Club. The NIA's FIR highlights Pannun's promise of Rs 11 crore to any 'Sikh soldiers' stopping Modi from unfurling the tricolor at the Red Fort.
The FIR further accuses Pannun of unveiling a map for a proposed Khalistan state, including several Indian regions, indicating the formation of a 'Shaheed Jatha' to resist India. The Union home ministry urged the NIA probe, underscoring the national and international significance of the conspiracy.
