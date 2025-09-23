Czech Election 2023: A Test of EU Ties and National Policies

As the Czech Republic heads to the polls on October 3 and 4, the opposition ANO party led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis is leading opinion surveys, posing a challenge to the ruling centre-right coalition.

The stakes are high for the Czech citizens as the election's outcome could influence the country's policies toward the European Union, migration, and climate change. The future government will also need to address pressing domestic issues such as energy prices and the cost of living.

Vote counting begins immediately after polls close, with substantial results expected by the afternoon of October 4. With no party poised to secure a majority, coalition discussions are imminent. President Petr Pavel has indicated he will scrutinize cabinet nominees' stances on EU and NATO membership closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)