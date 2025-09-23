Left Menu

Trump Cancels Meeting with Democratic Leaders Amid Funding Standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with congressional Democrats, refusing to engage unless his demands were met. The decision disrupts discussions to prevent a partial government shutdown. A funding bill failed in the Senate, escalating tensions between Republicans and Democrats over budget allocations, particularly healthcare funding.

23-09-2025
In a dramatic turn, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the cancellation of a scheduled meeting with top congressional Democratic leaders. The meeting was aimed at exploring solutions to avert an impending partial government shutdown starting next week.

Trump declared he would not participate unless his conditions were met, stating in a social media post, "I have decided that no meeting with their congressional Leaders could possibly be productive." Initially, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated Trump had consented to a meeting later this week before government funds expire on September 30.

The deadlock follows the Senate's failure to pass a stopgap funding bill, with Republicans faulting Democrats for their resistance linked to healthcare funding. The disagreement centers on the allocation of discretionary funding, forming part of the larger $7 trillion federal budget.

