Akhilesh Yadav Pledges Support for Azam Khan, Dismisses BSP Switch Rumors

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, on Tuesday firmly dismissed speculation regarding veteran leader Azam Khan potentially joining the BSP, following Khan's recent release from jail. Yadav vowed to revoke all 'false' cases against Khan should his party ascend to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav criticized the ruling BJP, stating that those who filed deceitful cases should understand that lies have a natural expiration. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, exited Sitapur jail when the Allahabad High Court granted him bail, highlighting his long-standing participation in the socialist movement.

Addressing the persistent rumors, Yadav reassured that Azam Khan remains a steadfast member of the Samajwadi Party. Emphasizing Khan's significant role in opposing the BJP's strategies, Yadav underlined the SP's commitment to resolving politically motivated legal issues against its leaders, drawing parallels to actions allegedly undertaken by the current BJP-led administration.