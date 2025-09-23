Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Pledges Support for Azam Khan, Dismisses BSP Switch Rumors

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, denies rumors of Azam Khan switching to BSP after his release from jail. He assures all 'false' cases against Khan will be revoked if the SP gains power in Uttar Pradesh. Khan, a key SP figure, will remain loyal, Yadav asserts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, on Tuesday firmly dismissed speculation regarding veteran leader Azam Khan potentially joining the BSP, following Khan's recent release from jail. Yadav vowed to revoke all 'false' cases against Khan should his party ascend to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav criticized the ruling BJP, stating that those who filed deceitful cases should understand that lies have a natural expiration. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, exited Sitapur jail when the Allahabad High Court granted him bail, highlighting his long-standing participation in the socialist movement.

Addressing the persistent rumors, Yadav reassured that Azam Khan remains a steadfast member of the Samajwadi Party. Emphasizing Khan's significant role in opposing the BJP's strategies, Yadav underlined the SP's commitment to resolving politically motivated legal issues against its leaders, drawing parallels to actions allegedly undertaken by the current BJP-led administration.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

