Trump Scraps Key Meeting as Government Shutdown Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a pivotal meeting with high-ranking congressional Democratic leaders on Tuesday, a move raising the specter of a partial government shutdown set to begin next week. Trump's decision hinges on Democratic leaders agreeing to his conditions.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer declared Democrats' readiness to negotiate, emphasizing the importance of addressing rising healthcare costs. Trump has previously clashed with Democrats over discretionary funding and healthcare-related tax credits.

The House passed a stopgap funding bill, but it floundered in the Senate. The impasse is part of broader disputes, with Democrats accusing Trump of evading responsibility while pushing policies favoring the wealthy. The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain as government operations hang in the balance ahead of the September 30 funding deadline.

