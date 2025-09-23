Left Menu

Trump Scraps Key Meeting as Government Shutdown Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with top congressional Democrat leaders meant to prevent a government shutdown. Trump requires Democrats to meet his demands, drawing criticism from leaders like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, who accuse Republicans of exacerbating the healthcare crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:26 IST
Trump Scraps Key Meeting as Government Shutdown Looms
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a pivotal meeting with high-ranking congressional Democratic leaders on Tuesday, a move raising the specter of a partial government shutdown set to begin next week. Trump's decision hinges on Democratic leaders agreeing to his conditions.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer declared Democrats' readiness to negotiate, emphasizing the importance of addressing rising healthcare costs. Trump has previously clashed with Democrats over discretionary funding and healthcare-related tax credits.

The House passed a stopgap funding bill, but it floundered in the Senate. The impasse is part of broader disputes, with Democrats accusing Trump of evading responsibility while pushing policies favoring the wealthy. The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain as government operations hang in the balance ahead of the September 30 funding deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global
2
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
3
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025