Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized his government's zero tolerance towards national security threats amid calls for a political movement. The CM highlighted Sikkim's peaceful contribution to national integrity and urged for unity, lawful protest, and resilience against forces disrupting communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:46 IST
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm stance against threats to national security, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared his government's zero tolerance policy during a speech in Gangtok. His remarks were made amidst social media calls from his opposition for a Nepal-style movement to oust his administration.

Addressing the state's storied tradition of peace and constitutional integrity, Tamang underscored Sikkim's pivotal role in safeguarding national unity, especially given its strategic borders with Bhutan, China, and Nepal. He affirmed that his government would not permit any ideology or action that endangers national security or territorial integrity.

While welcoming democratic dissent and constructive criticism, Tamang stressed that any provocative actions disturbing public order would be met with decisive legal action. Urging unity among political leaders, community figures, and citizens, he called for a collective responsibility towards maintaining peace and fostering democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

