Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions

In a firm stance against threats to national security, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared his government's zero tolerance policy during a speech in Gangtok. His remarks were made amidst social media calls from his opposition for a Nepal-style movement to oust his administration.

Addressing the state's storied tradition of peace and constitutional integrity, Tamang underscored Sikkim's pivotal role in safeguarding national unity, especially given its strategic borders with Bhutan, China, and Nepal. He affirmed that his government would not permit any ideology or action that endangers national security or territorial integrity.

While welcoming democratic dissent and constructive criticism, Tamang stressed that any provocative actions disturbing public order would be met with decisive legal action. Urging unity among political leaders, community figures, and citizens, he called for a collective responsibility towards maintaining peace and fostering democratic engagement.

