Impending U.S. Government Shutdown Sparks Political Blame Game
Amid tensions over government funding, President Trump canceled a meeting with congressional Democrats, heightening the risk of a shutdown. Both sides blame each other for the deadlock. With a partial shutdown looming, unresolved issues include discretionary funding and healthcare. Democrats criticize Trump's border policies and stance on various national issues.
In a dramatic escalation of funding negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a critical meeting with top congressional Democrats, increasing the likelihood of a partial government shutdown next week. This decision intensifies the blame game between Democrats and the Republican president over who is responsible for the potential shutdown.
Top Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Jeffries indicated Trump previously agreed to a White House meeting before funding expires on September 30. However, discretionary funding, making up a fraction of the $7 trillion federal budget, remains a contentious issue between lawmakers.
The Republican-led House passed a temporary funding measure, but it failed in the Senate. Democrats accuse Republicans of using legislative delays as leverage, while Republicans claim Democrats' opposition to Trump fuels the impasse. A partial government shutdown threatens to furlough numerous federal workers and disrupt essential services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
