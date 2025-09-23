Left Menu

Political Rivalry in Gonda Escalates into Violent Clash

A political clash in Gonda district between supporters of BJP MLA Bawan Singh and block president Jugrani Shukla left six injured. The violence erupted during a meeting, prompting quick action from police. Rivalry between Singh and Shukla's families intensified the situation, leading to a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:49 IST
Political Rivalry in Gonda Escalates into Violent Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted in Gonda district on Tuesday, leaving six injured as supporters of BJP MLA Bawan Singh clashed with those of block president Jugrani Shukla. The incident occurred during an event at the block auditorium, hosting meetings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a GST thanksgiving programme.

According to police, the altercation began with verbal exchanges and escalated into physical violence, including stone-pelting. Prompt response from police and senior officials from Katra Bazaar and nearby stations helped control the situation. Several people have been detained for questioning.

The longstanding political rivalry between Singh and Shukla fueled the tension, as both political families were present. Authorities, including District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, arrived to ensure peace. An impartial investigation is underway, with public urged to avoid rumours and support police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

