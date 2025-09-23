Political Rivalry in Gonda Escalates into Violent Clash

A violent clash erupted in Gonda district on Tuesday, leaving six injured as supporters of BJP MLA Bawan Singh clashed with those of block president Jugrani Shukla. The incident occurred during an event at the block auditorium, hosting meetings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a GST thanksgiving programme.

According to police, the altercation began with verbal exchanges and escalated into physical violence, including stone-pelting. Prompt response from police and senior officials from Katra Bazaar and nearby stations helped control the situation. Several people have been detained for questioning.

The longstanding political rivalry between Singh and Shukla fueled the tension, as both political families were present. Authorities, including District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, arrived to ensure peace. An impartial investigation is underway, with public urged to avoid rumours and support police efforts.

