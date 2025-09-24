Zelenskiy and Trump: Pressing Russia Amid UN Assembly

During a pivotal meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged former U.S. President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia. He emphasized the need for more rigorous U.S. and European sanctions to bolster Kyiv's defense efforts against ongoing Russian aggression.

In a notable move, Trump had previously proposed a peace summit involving Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting his commitment to ending the prolonged conflict. Yet, as Moscow remains unyielding on its objectives, Ukraine's hopes of securing tougher U.S. sanctions have faced significant setbacks.

The strategic dialogue underscored a shift in Kyiv's approach, focusing on maintaining critical relationships amid evolving U.S. foreign policy. Reflecting on past disappointments, Ukraine now seeks to leverage its battle-hardened expertise to contribute meaningfully to Western defense initiatives, emphasizing the importance of continued support from its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)