Left Menu

The Return of Kimmel: Late-Night Turmoil and Political Controversy

ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' faced suspension following controversial comments by Kimmel concerning Charlie Kirk's murder. The remarks led to backlash, threats of regulatory action, and temporary suspension enforced by Disney. Despite Kimmel's scheduled return, major networks like Nexstar and Sinclair continue to preempt his show amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:13 IST
The Return of Kimmel: Late-Night Turmoil and Political Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel was set to resume his role in ABC's late-night lineup after nearly a week of suspension caused by contentious comments regarding the assassination of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. These remarks, which Disney labeled as 'insensitive,' catalyzed his removal.

The show's return came after Kimmel's statements ruffled feathers, drew federal regulatory threats, and led to boycotts by major TV station groups Nexstar Media and Sinclair. Although Disney reinstated Kimmel, Nexstar and Sinclair continued to preempt his broadcast in favor of other programming on affiliate stations reaching 23% of U.S. homes.

Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission condemned Kimmel's comments as misleading, applying pressure on broadcasters to drop the show. Kimmel's planned address on the controversy was shelved by Disney, fearing escalation. Despite the network's criticism of his 'ill-timed' words, Disney refrained from issuing a formal apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025