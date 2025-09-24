The Return of Kimmel: Late-Night Turmoil and Political Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel was set to resume his role in ABC's late-night lineup after nearly a week of suspension caused by contentious comments regarding the assassination of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. These remarks, which Disney labeled as 'insensitive,' catalyzed his removal.

The show's return came after Kimmel's statements ruffled feathers, drew federal regulatory threats, and led to boycotts by major TV station groups Nexstar Media and Sinclair. Although Disney reinstated Kimmel, Nexstar and Sinclair continued to preempt his broadcast in favor of other programming on affiliate stations reaching 23% of U.S. homes.

Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission condemned Kimmel's comments as misleading, applying pressure on broadcasters to drop the show. Kimmel's planned address on the controversy was shelved by Disney, fearing escalation. Despite the network's criticism of his 'ill-timed' words, Disney refrained from issuing a formal apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)