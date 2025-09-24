Left Menu

Trump's Climate Change Address at UN: A Study in Contradictions

US President Donald Trump faced criticism for his controversial remarks on climate change at the United Nations General Assembly, where he dismissed climate science and renewable energy solutions. Climate experts and international leaders countered Trump's claims, emphasizing the urgent need for action to address the climate crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:25 IST
Trump

At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump faced backlash after delivering a speech criticizing climate change initiatives. Trump dismissed renewable energy sources and accused the UN of misleading the world on climate issues.

World leaders and scientists reacted strongly to Trump's assurances that climate change is a 'con job,' warning that disregarding climate action would betray vulnerable populations. Trump has consistently criticized climate science, undermining efforts to shift towards green energies such as wind and solar power.

Experts counter Trump's misleading claims. Reports confirm renewable energy is becoming more cost-effective globally. The UN stresses transitioning to green energy, while critics attribute rising US electricity costs to policy choices, not international comparisons Trump mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

