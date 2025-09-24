Trump's Climate Change Address at UN: A Study in Contradictions

At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump faced backlash after delivering a speech criticizing climate change initiatives. Trump dismissed renewable energy sources and accused the UN of misleading the world on climate issues.

World leaders and scientists reacted strongly to Trump's assurances that climate change is a 'con job,' warning that disregarding climate action would betray vulnerable populations. Trump has consistently criticized climate science, undermining efforts to shift towards green energies such as wind and solar power.

Experts counter Trump's misleading claims. Reports confirm renewable energy is becoming more cost-effective globally. The UN stresses transitioning to green energy, while critics attribute rising US electricity costs to policy choices, not international comparisons Trump mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)