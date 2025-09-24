Trump's Ukraine Stance Softens: A New Hope for Zelenskyy

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump now believes Ukraine has the potential to regain all territories lost to Russia. This announcement comes after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump's newfound optimism represents a sharp turn from previous suggestions that Ukraine should consider territorial concessions for peace. Now, he sees victory as a realistic outcome with the backing of the European Union and NATO, aligning more closely with Zelenskyy's stance.

The shift in Trump's position may potentially strengthen Ukrainian diplomatic efforts. Trump suggests it's time for Europe to intensify economic sanctions on Russia, amidst the ongoing conflict that has sharply impacted Ukrainian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)