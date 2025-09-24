Left Menu

Trump's Ukraine Stance Softens: A New Hope for Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump has shifted his stance on Ukraine, now expressing belief that Ukraine, with European support, could regain all territory lost to Russia. This marks a departure from his previous calls for concessions. His backing strengthens Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's position, enhancing US support against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:22 IST
Trump's Ukraine Stance Softens: A New Hope for Zelenskyy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump now believes Ukraine has the potential to regain all territories lost to Russia. This announcement comes after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump's newfound optimism represents a sharp turn from previous suggestions that Ukraine should consider territorial concessions for peace. Now, he sees victory as a realistic outcome with the backing of the European Union and NATO, aligning more closely with Zelenskyy's stance.

The shift in Trump's position may potentially strengthen Ukrainian diplomatic efforts. Trump suggests it's time for Europe to intensify economic sanctions on Russia, amidst the ongoing conflict that has sharply impacted Ukrainian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025