Erdogan Advocates Peaceful Resolution on Kashmir at UN

During his speech at the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan underscored the importance of peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan, particularly concerning the Kashmir issue. He expressed satisfaction over the recent ceasefire between the two nations following earlier tensions.

Erdogan emphasized the need for cooperation on counter-terrorism efforts and urged that the Kashmir conflict be settled in alignment with UN resolutions. He highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia for the well-being of Kashmiri people.

Operation Sindoor, carried out by India in May against terrorist infrastructures, was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation resulted in clashes that concluded with a ceasefire agreement. The Turkish leader has consistently mentioned Kashmir in global forums, advocating for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)