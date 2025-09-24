High-Profile Escalator Snag at UN: A Presidential Hiccup
An escalator at the UN headquarters abruptly stopped as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania stepped on it due to a safety mechanism triggered by a videographer. The incident, followed by a teleprompter malfunction, became a humorous point in Trump's address and interactions at the assembly.
During an arrival at the UN headquarters, an escalator incident occurred involving US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. As the couple boarded, the escalator suddenly halted, likely due to a videographer inadvertently triggering a built-in safety mechanism designed to prevent entrapments.
This unexpected stoppage briefly jolted the Trumps, with Melania walking up the halted escalator. The event was captured live, drawing attention to the presidential couple's entrance. Later, President Trump humorously referenced the mishap during his address to the General Assembly, alongside another technical glitch involving a malfunctioning teleprompter.
The incident sparked additional reactions, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demanding accountability for the snafu. The escalator's unexpected pause and subsequent remarks from Trump brought a dose of levity to his otherwise significant address at the assembly.
