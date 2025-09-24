Congress Fights Alleged Vote Theft Amidst CWC Meeting in Bihar

In a pointed critique of Bihar's double-engine government, Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar accused the ruling party of 'vote theft,' stating that such governance contributes to corruption like orchestrating paper leaks and ignoring pressing problems like inflation, unemployment, and migration.

Amidst ongoing political tensions, Kumar emphasized the importance of safeguarding democracy and the Constitution, blaming hooliganism in governance for declining administrative standards. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna at Sadaqat Ashram symbolizes the party's resolve to protect democratic values, according to Kumar.

The timing of the CWC meetup is critical with the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, as senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, gather to strategize amidst nationwide agitation against alleged electoral malpractices. Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including the state's escalating crime rates and economic challenges.

