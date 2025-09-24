Congress Fights Alleged Vote Theft Amidst CWC Meeting in Bihar
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticized the ruling government's alleged 'vote theft' and paper leak orchestration, advocating for democracy, employment, and the state's political integrity. The Congress Working Committee's meeting at Patna's Sadaqat Ashram amid national agitation underscores the party's commitment to addressing key issues, including unemployment and inflation.
In a pointed critique of Bihar's double-engine government, Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar accused the ruling party of 'vote theft,' stating that such governance contributes to corruption like orchestrating paper leaks and ignoring pressing problems like inflation, unemployment, and migration.
Amidst ongoing political tensions, Kumar emphasized the importance of safeguarding democracy and the Constitution, blaming hooliganism in governance for declining administrative standards. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna at Sadaqat Ashram symbolizes the party's resolve to protect democratic values, according to Kumar.
The timing of the CWC meetup is critical with the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, as senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, gather to strategize amidst nationwide agitation against alleged electoral malpractices. Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including the state's escalating crime rates and economic challenges.
