Congress Gears Up for Crucial Bihar Assembly Elections Amid Controversy

As claims of electoral misconduct rise, Congress prepares for a pivotal meeting in Patna. Key figures, including Rahul Gandhi, will address issues such as vote theft and democratic integrity ahead of the Bihar elections, highlighting Bihar's historical influence in political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:26 IST
Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating claims of electoral misconduct, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has criticized the central government, expressing anticipation for Rahul Gandhi's next political move. Baghel recently remarked that Gandhi's statements on caste census and vote theft are monumental, urging patience for further revelations.

Arriving in Patna for a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, strategic as Bihar elections loom, Baghel joins other senior figures. The meeting is timely, assembling key leaders to strategize ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Notable attendees like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasize Bihar's historic role in shaping national politics, echoing hopes for impactful resolutions from the CWC. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar denounces alleged electoral malfeasance, stressing the need for a legitimate government to tackle pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

