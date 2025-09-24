Moily Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policy Amid Strategic Shifts
In a scathing critique, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that India's foreign policy is faltering. Moily expressed regret, contrasting India's current diplomatic standing with the era of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who he claimed was deeply respected on the global stage. According to Moily, "India was looked up to by every nation," and now, "nobody respects our Prime Minister." He told ANI that the nation's foreign policy has failed comprehensively.
The Congress leader referred to the recent "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, suggesting that India's international reputation has diminished. He noted, "The other day, Saudi Arabia entered into an agreement with Pakistan. So where are we now? Our reputation has come down with the combination of Amit Shah and Modi." The development coincided with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh.
Moily's comments come as Congress leaders gather in Patna for a pivotal Working Committee meeting that precedes the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. High-profile attendees include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The meeting will focus on issues such as unemployment and corruption, which Moily claims are "destroying the country." The assembly is strategically timed, as Bihar is heading to polls by the end of 2025.
