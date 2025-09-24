Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: S Jaishankar's Strategic Sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted multiple bilateral meetings during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, focusing on bilateral ties, regional developments, and global conflicts. Key discussions included India's relations with European countries, support for Maldives and Sri Lanka, and a dialogue on international economic developments with Dubai's DP World.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of impactful bilateral meetings during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, discussing crucial global issues.

His interaction with David van Weel of the Netherlands emphasized European strategic positioning, while talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen centered on the Ukraine conflict and EU cooperation.

Jaishankar also addressed India's bilateral cooperation with various countries including Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Maldives, Jamaica, and others, while exploring economic implications with Dubai's DP World.

