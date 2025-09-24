PMK Leadership Clash: Election Commission's Pivotal Role

The PMK is embroiled in a leadership conflict involving its founder Dr. S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss. MLA R Arul conveyed the party's hope that the Election Commission would address their complaints and deliver justice.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss remains officially recognized as PMK's president until 2026, despite his father's attempts to expel him. The party's Administrative and Executive Committees continue to support Anbumani's leadership.

The September 23 meeting in Thailapuram saw significant attendance from party district representatives. Arul expressed confidence in forming a robust alliance for the country's welfare, unimpeded by internal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)