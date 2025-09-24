Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges India to Shift Stance on Russian Energy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes India is largely supporting Ukraine but encourages it to alter its approach to Russia's energy sector with potential US and European intervention. He acknowledges India's current energy strategy is dictated by national interests but hopes for closer ties with Western powers.

Updated: 24-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:00 IST
In a recent interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism that India is largely aligned with Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. He suggested that with intervention from US President Donald Trump, India might revise its stance on the Russian energy sector.

Addressing accusations that India and China help fund Russia's war efforts through energy purchases, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of not isolating India but instead fostering stronger relationships with the US and Europe. He highlighted the complexity of altering ties with China due to its significant influence over Russia.

Zelenskyy's statements coincide with India's ongoing strategy of sourcing discounted Russian oil, rationalized by national interests and global market trends amidst Western sanctions on Moscow. Despite the geopolitical intricacies, the Ukrainian president called for India to reconsider its energy alliances.

