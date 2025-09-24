Rajya Sabha Elections to Break Jammu and Kashmir’s Upper House Drought

The Election Commission has announced biennial elections to fill four long-vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for October 24. This move marks a significant political development for the region, which hasn't had representation in the Upper House since February 2021.

Alongside, a bypoll will take place on the same day to fill a Rajya Sabha vacancy from Punjab following the resignation of AAP member Sanjeev Arora. This vacancy resulted from Arora's election to the Punjab assembly, with his term initially set to end in April 2028.

Historically, Jammu and Kashmir has been unrepresented in the Rajya Sabha since February 15, 2021. The vacancies arose after the former state's bifurcation into union territories and a lack of necessary electorate to conduct timely elections. Finally, with the state legislative assembly's formation, the process to fill these seats can be undertaken.