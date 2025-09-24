BJP Takes to the Streets Against Karnataka's Pothole Predicament
The BJP led protests across Karnataka against the pothole-ridden roads under the Congress government, accusing them of neglect. In Bengaluru, leaders filled potholes themselves, urging the government to release Rs 10,000 crore for repairs. The Congress faces criticism for poor road conditions from various sectors.
- Country:
- India
The pothole menace in Karnataka has sparked widespread protests led by the opposition BJP, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the deteriorating state of roads. Demonstrations erupted in Bengaluru and other regions, with party members actively filling potholes to underscore their dissatisfaction.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka spearheaded the protests in Banashankari, highlighting the safety risks posed by badly maintained roads. He called upon the government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure improvements, criticizing the state's alleged inability to manage the situation.
The issue resonated beyond political circles, with industry leaders expressing concern over potential economic impacts. As tensions rise, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar acknowledged the problem's scale and emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve the situation amid mounting public pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Karnataka
- potholes
- protests
- Congress
- roads
- infrastructure
- Bengaluru
- Ashoka
- Shivakumar
ALSO READ
KTR Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises to Gig Workers
Mahila Congress Stages Protest Against Women's Atrocities in Odisha
Charging Ahead: Tamil Nadu's Bold EV Infrastructure Expansion
Profoundly worried by collapse of India's foreign policy: Congress Working Committee resolution.
Political Tug-of-War in Bihar: Congress Attempts to Regain Influence Amidst Strong NDA Presence