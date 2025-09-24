Left Menu

BJP Takes to the Streets Against Karnataka's Pothole Predicament

The BJP led protests across Karnataka against the pothole-ridden roads under the Congress government, accusing them of neglect. In Bengaluru, leaders filled potholes themselves, urging the government to release Rs 10,000 crore for repairs. The Congress faces criticism for poor road conditions from various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:15 IST
BJP Takes to the Streets Against Karnataka's Pothole Predicament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The pothole menace in Karnataka has sparked widespread protests led by the opposition BJP, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the deteriorating state of roads. Demonstrations erupted in Bengaluru and other regions, with party members actively filling potholes to underscore their dissatisfaction.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka spearheaded the protests in Banashankari, highlighting the safety risks posed by badly maintained roads. He called upon the government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure improvements, criticizing the state's alleged inability to manage the situation.

The issue resonated beyond political circles, with industry leaders expressing concern over potential economic impacts. As tensions rise, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar acknowledged the problem's scale and emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve the situation amid mounting public pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

 India
2
Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

 Global
3
Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

 South Korea
4
Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025