BJP Takes to the Streets Against Karnataka's Pothole Predicament

The pothole menace in Karnataka has sparked widespread protests led by the opposition BJP, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the deteriorating state of roads. Demonstrations erupted in Bengaluru and other regions, with party members actively filling potholes to underscore their dissatisfaction.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka spearheaded the protests in Banashankari, highlighting the safety risks posed by badly maintained roads. He called upon the government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure improvements, criticizing the state's alleged inability to manage the situation.

The issue resonated beyond political circles, with industry leaders expressing concern over potential economic impacts. As tensions rise, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar acknowledged the problem's scale and emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve the situation amid mounting public pressure.

