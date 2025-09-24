Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for Stability as Xinjiang Marks Anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for social stability in Xinjiang during his visit. He arrived in Urumqi to participate in celebrations for the autonomous region's founding anniversary, urging local authorities to prioritize maintaining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:42 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for Stability as Xinjiang Marks Anniversary
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for unwavering efforts to ensure social stability in Xinjiang, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

Xi's visit to Xinjiang's capital, Urumqi, coincided with the celebrations marking the anniversary of the region's establishment as an autonomous territory.

The president's appeal underscores the significance of peace amid ongoing regional complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India U19 Clinches Series Victory with Commanding Win

India U19 Clinches Series Victory with Commanding Win

 Australia
2
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Three Wounded

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Three Wounded

 Global
3
Iran's rial currency hits all-time low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar before president's UN speech amid nuclear tensions, reports AP.

Iran's rial currency hits all-time low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar before ...

 Global
4
U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism

U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025