Xi Jinping Calls for Stability as Xinjiang Marks Anniversary
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for social stability in Xinjiang during his visit. He arrived in Urumqi to participate in celebrations for the autonomous region's founding anniversary, urging local authorities to prioritize maintaining peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for unwavering efforts to ensure social stability in Xinjiang, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.
Xi's visit to Xinjiang's capital, Urumqi, coincided with the celebrations marking the anniversary of the region's establishment as an autonomous territory.
The president's appeal underscores the significance of peace amid ongoing regional complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Decade of Excellence: VELS School of Law Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
Renewed Calls for Statehood on Maharaja Hari Singh's 130th Birth Anniversary
UN marks 80th anniversary of its founding
Protest at Jamia: A Call for Justice on Batla House Anniversary
Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship Celebrates 30th Anniversary