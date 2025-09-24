Call for Change: Restoring Harmony in Manipur

Manipur Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra is calling for the immediate dissolution of the state's legislative assembly, advocating for fresh elections to address ongoing ethnic tensions. His statement came during an extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna, attended by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Meghachandra expressed concern over the unresolved violence prevalent in Manipur for over 29 months, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to restore peace, normalcy, and community trust. Via social media, he reaffirmed the Congress's commitment to a statewide peace march to heal the fractured state.

The imposition of President's rule and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have done little to alleviate the situation, according to Meghachandra. He credited Congress leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, for supporting resolutions that address Manipur's dire circumstances, highlighting government inaction and complicity.