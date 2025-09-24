Left Menu

Call for Change: Restoring Harmony in Manipur

Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra demands the dissolution of the state assembly, calling for elections and statewide peace marches to restore harmony amid ongoing ethnic violence. During a Congress Working Committee meeting, he criticized the BJP-led government for failing to address unrest, emphasizing Congress's commitment to peace.

Updated: 24-09-2025 16:55 IST
Manipur Congress Chief
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra is calling for the immediate dissolution of the state's legislative assembly, advocating for fresh elections to address ongoing ethnic tensions. His statement came during an extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna, attended by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Meghachandra expressed concern over the unresolved violence prevalent in Manipur for over 29 months, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to restore peace, normalcy, and community trust. Via social media, he reaffirmed the Congress's commitment to a statewide peace march to heal the fractured state.

The imposition of President's rule and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have done little to alleviate the situation, according to Meghachandra. He credited Congress leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, for supporting resolutions that address Manipur's dire circumstances, highlighting government inaction and complicity.

