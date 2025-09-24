Left Menu

Trump's Ukraine Endorsement: A Beacon for German Sanctions Hopes

U.S. President Donald Trump's support for Ukraine's land reclamation from Russia inspires Germany to hope for stronger sanctions against Moscow. A German spokesperson highlighted that Trump's stance aligns with German political objectives, aiming to maintain and escalate Western pressure on Russia for its aggressive actions.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:02 IST
  • Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks backing Ukraine's effort to reclaim territory from Russian control have invigorated Germany's aspirations for more stringent sanctions against Moscow. According to a German government spokesperson, this shift aligns with the country's long-standing goal of increasing Western pressure on Russia.

The spokesperson emphasized that the foundational tone of Trump's statements mirrors the political objectives of the German government. For months, Germany has been working diligently to ensure sustained and intensified Western efforts against Russia's aggression.

This development follows a surprising rhetorical shift by President Trump, who on Tuesday expressed confidence that Ukraine could regain all land lost to Russia, which currently occupies approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

