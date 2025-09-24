Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

The people of Guinea have overwhelmingly supported a new constitution that might pave the way for junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to pursue presidential candidacy. According to complete provisional results released late Tuesday, 89.38% of voters supported the change, with an impressive voter turnout of 86.42%, stated Minister of Territorial Administration, Ibrahima Kalil Conde.

This constitutional overhaul replaces a transitional framework that barred members of the current ruling junta from election contests. Despite the opposition's calls for a boycott, Guineans showed high engagement, potentially signaling a desire to transition away from military rule. The reform includes significant institutional changes like extending presidential terms from five to seven years and the introduction of a new Senate.

Mamady Doumbouya seized power in Guinea in 2021 amid a series of coups occurring in West and Central Africa. Provisional figures indicate broad public support; however, opposition figures like Cellou Dalein Diallo and former President Alpha Conde, both currently banned from politics, challenged the turnout figures due to perceived discrepancies with polling station observations.

