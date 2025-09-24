Left Menu

Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

Guinea's constitutional reform, which could allow junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president, was supported by 89% of voters. This reform extends presidential terms and introduces a Senate, despite calls for boycott from opposition leaders. The turnout was 86.42%, marking high public engagement amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:03 IST
Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea

The people of Guinea have overwhelmingly supported a new constitution that might pave the way for junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to pursue presidential candidacy. According to complete provisional results released late Tuesday, 89.38% of voters supported the change, with an impressive voter turnout of 86.42%, stated Minister of Territorial Administration, Ibrahima Kalil Conde.

This constitutional overhaul replaces a transitional framework that barred members of the current ruling junta from election contests. Despite the opposition's calls for a boycott, Guineans showed high engagement, potentially signaling a desire to transition away from military rule. The reform includes significant institutional changes like extending presidential terms from five to seven years and the introduction of a new Senate.

Mamady Doumbouya seized power in Guinea in 2021 amid a series of coups occurring in West and Central Africa. Provisional figures indicate broad public support; however, opposition figures like Cellou Dalein Diallo and former President Alpha Conde, both currently banned from politics, challenged the turnout figures due to perceived discrepancies with polling station observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India
2
Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showdown

Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showd...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute

Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025