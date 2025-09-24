Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Elections Finally Set for Jammu and Kashmir

The Election Commission has announced that biennial elections for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24, drawing positive reactions from several political parties. The seats have been vacant since 2021 due to the absence of an electorate.

The seats have been unoccupied since 2021, following the completion of terms by members Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmed Laway, Shamsher Singh Manhas, and Fayaz Ahmed Mir. The absence of an electorate delayed the filling of these positions until now.

With the establishment of the J-K Legislative Assembly, the necessary electorate is now available to hold the elections. The counting of votes will occur an hour after polling ends on the same day.

