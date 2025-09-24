Zelenskyy Warns of Historic Arms Race, Urges Action Against Russia

In a compelling address to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of 'the most destructive arms race in history' sparked by Russian aggression. He urged the international community to take decisive action against Russia as President Vladimir Putin seeks to expand his military influence across Europe.

Zelenskyy's statement highlighted the growing threat posed by Russian drones already operating across European territories. He emphasized that Ukraine is just the beginning, with Russian operations spreading to multiple countries as Putin continues to escalate the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks came shortly after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed his support for Ukraine's fight to reclaim territory lost to Russia. Trump's endorsement marks a notable shift in his stance, having previously advocated for Kyiv to negotiate concessions.