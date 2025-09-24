Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood
The unrest in Leh, Ladakh, exemplifies the frustration over unfulfilled statehood promises. Despite Ladakh's acceptance as a Union Territory (UT) in 2019, recent violence underscores rising discontent. Leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti urge the Indian government to address root causes beyond crisis management.
In a wave of unrest, the town of Leh in Ladakh has become the focal point of a growing demand for statehood, highlighting feelings of betrayal and discontent. Despite being granted Union Territory status in 2019, the recent violent clashes reveal deep-seated frustration among the people.
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed to these events as a clear indicator of the general dissatisfaction felt by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stemming from the unfulfilled promise of statehood. Even though Ladakh never received a statehood promise, their anger mirrors the sentiments across the region.
Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister and PDP president, emphasized the need for the Indian government to move towards an honest assessment of issues since 2019. She urged a shift away from crisis management towards addressing the fundamental causes driving this unrest.
