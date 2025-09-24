Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of 'Reservation Theft' in Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being 'hijacked' by the BJP and alleged NDA's involvement in undermining reservation reforms. He demanded the restoration of reservations and warned of intensified efforts for social justice while criticizing Kumar as a 'reservation thief'.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being "hijacked" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the state's government is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with support from corrupt bureaucrats.
Addressing the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' symposium, Yadav labeled BJP and JD(U) leaders as "reservation thieves," accusing them of obstructing the implementation of improved reservation percentages for marginalized communities. Yadav demanded a restoration of the quota system from 50% to 65%.
Yadav asserted that the efforts for social justice would continue with renewed vigor and criticized Kumar for lacking vision for the state. He assured that the Mahagathbandhan government would implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission once back in power.
