Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of 'Reservation Theft' in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being "hijacked" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the state's government is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with support from corrupt bureaucrats.

Addressing the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' symposium, Yadav labeled BJP and JD(U) leaders as "reservation thieves," accusing them of obstructing the implementation of improved reservation percentages for marginalized communities. Yadav demanded a restoration of the quota system from 50% to 65%.

Yadav asserted that the efforts for social justice would continue with renewed vigor and criticized Kumar for lacking vision for the state. He assured that the Mahagathbandhan government would implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission once back in power.

