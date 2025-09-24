Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of 'Reservation Theft' in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being 'hijacked' by the BJP and alleged NDA's involvement in undermining reservation reforms. He demanded the restoration of reservations and warned of intensified efforts for social justice while criticizing Kumar as a 'reservation thief'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:33 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of 'Reservation Theft' in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being "hijacked" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the state's government is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with support from corrupt bureaucrats.

Addressing the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' symposium, Yadav labeled BJP and JD(U) leaders as "reservation thieves," accusing them of obstructing the implementation of improved reservation percentages for marginalized communities. Yadav demanded a restoration of the quota system from 50% to 65%.

Yadav asserted that the efforts for social justice would continue with renewed vigor and criticized Kumar for lacking vision for the state. He assured that the Mahagathbandhan government would implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission once back in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alert Cops Nab Juvenile With Gun After Chaotic Chase in Nand Nagri

Alert Cops Nab Juvenile With Gun After Chaotic Chase in Nand Nagri

 India
2
Massive Drug Bust: 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam

Massive Drug Bust: 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam

 India
3
Global Market Fluctuations and Geopolitical Impacts

Global Market Fluctuations and Geopolitical Impacts

 Global
4
Wild Animal Attacks Ravage Village, Residents Demand Action

Wild Animal Attacks Ravage Village, Residents Demand Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025