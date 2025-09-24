Rahul Gandhi Promises EBC Protection Act at 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' Event

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his efforts to connect with Bihar's formidable extremely backward classes (EBCs), pledging legal protection similar to the SC/ST Act if his INDIA bloc gains power in the state. His commitments came at the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event ahead of the state assembly elections.

Joined by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi outlined 10 resolves focusing on the welfare of EBCs and other marginalized groups. These promises included an EBCs Prevention of Atrocities Act and increased quotas in local bodies, challenging Nitish Kumar's longstanding voter base.

Gandhi criticized Kumar's 20-year tenure, stating he failed to deliver necessary reforms for EBCs. He also condemned the ban on caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh and argued for a caste census. The event signaled a strategic push by the Congress to tackle entrenched political hierarchies and claims of vote manipulation.

