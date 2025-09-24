Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Promises EBC Protection Act at 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' Event

Rahul Gandhi engaged Bihar's EBCs, promising protection and increased quotas if his bloc takes power. Advocating an EBC Atrocities Act, and targeting 50% quota inclusion, Gandhi aims to sway Nitish Kumar's support base. His critique of past governance was sharp, alleging neglect of EBC interests by Kumar's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi Promises EBC Protection Act at 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' Event
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his efforts to connect with Bihar's formidable extremely backward classes (EBCs), pledging legal protection similar to the SC/ST Act if his INDIA bloc gains power in the state. His commitments came at the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event ahead of the state assembly elections.

Joined by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi outlined 10 resolves focusing on the welfare of EBCs and other marginalized groups. These promises included an EBCs Prevention of Atrocities Act and increased quotas in local bodies, challenging Nitish Kumar's longstanding voter base.

Gandhi criticized Kumar's 20-year tenure, stating he failed to deliver necessary reforms for EBCs. He also condemned the ban on caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh and argued for a caste census. The event signaled a strategic push by the Congress to tackle entrenched political hierarchies and claims of vote manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajesh S Gokhale's Tenure Extended as Biotechnology Secretary

Rajesh S Gokhale's Tenure Extended as Biotechnology Secretary

 India
2
Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: A Boost for Women Empowerment

Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: A Boost for Women Empowerment

 India
3
Court Orders FIR Copy Delivery for Accused in Chief Minister Attack Case

Court Orders FIR Copy Delivery for Accused in Chief Minister Attack Case

 India
4
Gunman's 'ANTI-ICE' Attack Sparks Concerns of Rising Political Violence

Gunman's 'ANTI-ICE' Attack Sparks Concerns of Rising Political Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025