Arunachal Pradesh's 'Vote Chori' Movement: A National Democratic Struggle

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee's 'Vote Chori' movement is gaining momentum as it challenges alleged BJP electoral manipulations. Highlighted by president Bosiram Siram at the Congress Working Committee meeting, this campaign aims to restore democratic fairness, with grassroots mobilization and support from key Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:31 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's 'Vote Chori' Movement: A National Democratic Struggle
During the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna, Bosiram Siram, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), spotlighted the burgeoning 'Vote Chori' movement against the BJP regarding claims of electoral manipulation within the state.

Siram, alongside senior Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, criticized what they called a government established on 'stolen mandates' and 'rigged voter lists.' The meeting denounced alleged BJP tactics for revising electoral rolls as an undemocratic move.

The APCC's grassroots efforts, including a door-to-door campaign, seek to spark a national movement advocating fair elections. Siram lauded Rahul Gandhi for his role in these initiatives, marking them as pivotal to the ongoing democratic struggle in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

