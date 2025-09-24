Drone Strike Rattles Eilat: Evidence of Rising Tensions
A drone fired from Yemen hit Eilat, Israel, injuring at least 20 people. The drone was possibly linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebels who support Palestinians in Gaza. Most such attacks have been intercepted, but this one resulted in injuries, raising regional tensions.
A drone launched from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat, leaving at least 20 people wounded, with two suffering serious injuries, according to medical reports.
The link between the injuries and the drone or its interceptor remains unclear, but the attack is reportedly the work of Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These groups have consistently targeted Israel with drones and missiles, expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Most incidents have seen the projectiles intercepted or grounded harmlessly; however, this attack highlights the ongoing regional tensions and the potential for escalation.
