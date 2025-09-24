Left Menu

Drone Strike Rattles Eilat: Evidence of Rising Tensions

A drone fired from Yemen hit Eilat, Israel, injuring at least 20 people. The drone was possibly linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebels who support Palestinians in Gaza. Most such attacks have been intercepted, but this one resulted in injuries, raising regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:47 IST
Drone Strike Rattles Eilat: Evidence of Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A drone launched from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat, leaving at least 20 people wounded, with two suffering serious injuries, according to medical reports.

The link between the injuries and the drone or its interceptor remains unclear, but the attack is reportedly the work of Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These groups have consistently targeted Israel with drones and missiles, expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most incidents have seen the projectiles intercepted or grounded harmlessly; however, this attack highlights the ongoing regional tensions and the potential for escalation.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Implements New Tariff Deal with EU: Relief for Automakers

U.S. Implements New Tariff Deal with EU: Relief for Automakers

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

 Global
4
US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025