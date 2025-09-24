BJP Accuses Congress of Quota Politics Ahead of Bihar Elections
The BJP accused Congress of using reservation promises as a political strategy, claiming it aims to divert benefits from backward classes to minority communities. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Rahul Gandhi, citing inconsistencies with former PM Rajiv Gandhi's stance, and emphasized PM Modi's efforts for OBC welfare.
In a pointed critique of the Congress party's electoral strategies, the BJP asserted that Rahul Gandhi's recent promises regarding reservation policies in Bihar amount to a political maneuver aimed at redistributing benefits away from backward classes towards minority communities, including Muslims.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted what he termed as inherent contradictions in Gandhi's policies compared with those of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, particularly concerning the reservation policies for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Patra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the welfare of OBCs, including establishing the OBC Commission and implementing a 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
