BJP Accuses Congress of Quota Politics Ahead of Bihar Elections

In a pointed critique of the Congress party's electoral strategies, the BJP asserted that Rahul Gandhi's recent promises regarding reservation policies in Bihar amount to a political maneuver aimed at redistributing benefits away from backward classes towards minority communities, including Muslims.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted what he termed as inherent contradictions in Gandhi's policies compared with those of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, particularly concerning the reservation policies for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Patra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the welfare of OBCs, including establishing the OBC Commission and implementing a 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in educational institutions.

