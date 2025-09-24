Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Simplification of Jammu and Kashmir's Struggles

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for simplifying the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, which she argues are more profound than just the issue of statehood.

Mufti highlighted that while condemning violence of any kind is necessary, attributing the region's issues solely to statehood is both misleading and diminishes the true complexity of the situation.

She believes Abdullah's stance inadvertently supports the BJP's narrative by ignoring broader concerns such as dignity, rights, and the protection of land and resources, issues that are also being highlighted in Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)