Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Simplification of Jammu and Kashmir's Struggles
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for reducing Jammu and Kashmir's issues to only statehood. She argues the struggles involve deeper concerns like dignity, rights, and protection of resources. Mufti believes Abdullah's focus on statehood reinforces the BJP's narrative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for simplifying the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, which she argues are more profound than just the issue of statehood.
Mufti highlighted that while condemning violence of any kind is necessary, attributing the region's issues solely to statehood is both misleading and diminishes the true complexity of the situation.
She believes Abdullah's stance inadvertently supports the BJP's narrative by ignoring broader concerns such as dignity, rights, and the protection of land and resources, issues that are also being highlighted in Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement