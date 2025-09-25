Left Menu

Trump to Dismantle Domestic Terrorism Networks

Former President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order targeting domestic terrorism networks. The announcement came via Truth Social after a briefing on a shooting at an ICE office in Dallas. Trump's move signals a focus on combating domestic threats within the United States.

Updated: 25-09-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:54 IST
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump revealed plans on Wednesday to sign an executive order aimed at dismantling domestic terrorism networks. This decisive move was disclosed through his post on Truth Social.

The announcement follows a briefing Trump received regarding a shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas.

With this executive action, Trump reaffirms his commitment to addressing and combating domestic security threats within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

