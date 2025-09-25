Trump to Dismantle Domestic Terrorism Networks
Former President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order targeting domestic terrorism networks. The announcement came via Truth Social after a briefing on a shooting at an ICE office in Dallas. Trump's move signals a focus on combating domestic threats within the United States.
The announcement follows a briefing Trump received regarding a shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas.
With this executive action, Trump reaffirms his commitment to addressing and combating domestic security threats within the country.
Homeland Security revises death toll in Dallas shooting, now says 1 detainee killed and 2 others critically injured, reports AP.