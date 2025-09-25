Left Menu

Controversial Statue of Trump and Epstein Removed from National Mall

A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was removed from the National Mall after being installed without a permit. The bronze figures, titled 'Best Friends Forever', were placed by 'The Secret Handshake' group to embarrass Trump about his past friendship with Epstein.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A controversial statue featuring President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was swiftly removed from the National Mall on Wednesday. The installation appeared clandestinely on Tuesday, depicting the two men holding hands and dancing.

Crafted by a group called 'The Secret Handshake', the bronze-painted figures stood on white plinths, smiling with their arms and legs raised. However, the unauthorized display was not in compliance with issued permits, prompting its removal by U.S. Park Police before sunrise, as documented on social media.

This artistic endeavor follows recent acts aiming to highlight Trump's past ties with Epstein, including a projected image on Windsor Castle during Trump's visit to Britain. Trump's past interactions with Epstein have resurfaced in recent discussions, although he claims their friendship soured long ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

