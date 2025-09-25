Left Menu

Trump to Dismantle Alleged Left-Wing Domestic Terrorism Networks

President Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting alleged left-wing domestic terrorism networks, following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Critics argue this is a crackdown on political dissent, while Trump views it as a necessary action against violence from groups like antifa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 04:03 IST
President Donald Trump announced his intention to sign an executive order targeting what he describes as 'domestic terrorism networks,' predominantly left-wing groups accused of promoting violence against conservative figures. The announcement follows the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The announcement coincided with a shooting incident at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, highlighting the contentious nature of Trump's immigration policies. Critics argue that the administration might be using Kirk's assassination to justify a crackdown on political opposition.

Trump's stance has drawn criticism for potentially overlooking right-wing violence. Opposition members claim this move is consistent with his previous actions against political adversaries and the media. Meanwhile, experts warn that political violence is a multifaceted issue, historically involving various ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

