Alleged 'Triple Sabotage' at the UN: Trump's Secret Service Investigation
Former President Donald Trump claims 'sabotage' disrupted his UN appearance due to escalator and teleprompter malfunctions, along with sound issues. Trump has called for an investigation, citing a 'triple sabotage'. U.N. officials explained safety mechanisms caused disruptions, refuting sabotage claims.
Former President Donald Trump has alleged a purposeful 'triple sabotage' disrupted his appearance at the United Nations, pointing to escalator malfunctions, teleprompter issues, and sound problems during his speech.
Trump claims the escalator carrying him and Melania halted unexpectedly, risking a fall, while the teleprompter failed as he began speaking, and attendees had difficulties hearing the address due to sound system failures.
U.N. officials have contested these allegations, clarifying the escalator incident resulted from a safety mechanism triggered by Trump's videographer. The officials also highlighted that the teleprompter was operated by the White House, not their organization.
