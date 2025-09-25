Triple Trouble at the UN: Trump's Escalator, Teleprompter, and Silence Scare

In a dramatic turn at the United Nations, former US President Donald Trump demanded an investigation into what he termed as 'triple sabotage' during his visit to the UN headquarters. Trump cited three incidents: an escalator that screeched to a halt, a malfunctioning teleprompter, and a sound failure during his speech.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, insisted the UN should be 'ashamed' of itself. The incident involving the escalator occurred as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were ascending. He commented on how they narrowly avoided a hazardous fall. While speaking at the UN General Assembly, his teleprompter also failed, forcing him to improvise his speech.

In a third mishap, the sound system reportedly failed, rendering his speech inaudible without interpreters' earpieces. Trump has sent a formal letter to the UN Secretary-General demanding an investigation, with the White House supporting his claims and concerns regarding potential negligence or intentional disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)