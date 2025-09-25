Seychelles Election Showdown: Ramkalawan vs. Herminie

On Thursday, voting commenced in the Seychelles election, where current President Wavel Ramkalawan, alongside allied lawmakers, is working to prevent a resurgence of the previously dominant political party. The nation, thriving economically on a per capita basis, attracts international interest due to its strategic location in the western Indian Ocean.

Ramkalawan, previously an Anglican priest, seeks re-election to enhance social protections and infrastructure while maintaining Seychelles' neutrality in attracting investments. His competitor, United Seychelles' candidate Patrick Herminie, highlights concerns over high living costs, inadequate schooling, corruption, and drug abuse, promising reforms to address these issues.

A three-day voting period will see participation from approximately 73,000 citizens, selecting from eight presidential contenders and 125 candidates vying for seats in the 35-seat National Assembly. Anticipated election results are set for announcement on Sunday. Seychelles, recovering strongly post-COVID-19, boasts low inflation and stable public debt, underscoring its economic health.