Left Menu

Seychelles Election Showdown: Ramkalawan vs. Herminie

The Seychelles election sees incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan and his coalition attempting to prevent a comeback by the United Seychelles party, led by Patrick Herminie. As the archipelago's wealthy economy attracts global investments, the candidates focus on issues like social welfare, infrastructure, corruption, and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:30 IST
Seychelles Election Showdown: Ramkalawan vs. Herminie
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, voting commenced in the Seychelles election, where current President Wavel Ramkalawan, alongside allied lawmakers, is working to prevent a resurgence of the previously dominant political party. The nation, thriving economically on a per capita basis, attracts international interest due to its strategic location in the western Indian Ocean.

Ramkalawan, previously an Anglican priest, seeks re-election to enhance social protections and infrastructure while maintaining Seychelles' neutrality in attracting investments. His competitor, United Seychelles' candidate Patrick Herminie, highlights concerns over high living costs, inadequate schooling, corruption, and drug abuse, promising reforms to address these issues.

A three-day voting period will see participation from approximately 73,000 citizens, selecting from eight presidential contenders and 125 candidates vying for seats in the 35-seat National Assembly. Anticipated election results are set for announcement on Sunday. Seychelles, recovering strongly post-COVID-19, boasts low inflation and stable public debt, underscoring its economic health.

TRENDING

1
Nation Unites for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Clean India Mission

Nation Unites for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Clean India Mission

 India
2
Paris court finds former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty on some but not all charges in Libya campaign financing case, reports AP.

Paris court finds former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty on some but not al...

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Protests in Balochistan Face Intimidation Tactics

Tensions Escalate as Protests in Balochistan Face Intimidation Tactics

 Pakistan
4
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep

India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025