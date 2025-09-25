Left Menu

Owaisi Critiques RJD's Silence Amid Bihar Assembly Election Dynamics

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for not engaging in coalition talks before the Bihar elections. Owaisi emphasized a need for equality within the alliance, particularly to strengthen Muslim leadership in the state, highlighting RJD's indifference to AIMIM's outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:44 IST
Owaisi Critiques RJD's Silence Amid Bihar Assembly Election Dynamics
Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has openly expressed dissatisfaction with RJD leaders, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, for ignoring his party's overtures for a pre-election alliance in Bihar. According to Owaisi, his party only sought equal treatment and not ministerial positions, yet received no response from the RJD.

Speaking at a rally in Kishanganj, Owaisi highlighted the lack of dedicated Muslim leadership in Bihar compared to other castes. He noted that despite AIMIM's prior electoral success, a significant response from RJD is lacking, casting doubts on its commitment to a joint opposition against BJP and RSS.

Owaisi, during his 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra', reiterated that AIMIM's move aimed at dispelling perceptions of indirectly aiding the BJP. With significant Muslim representation in Seemanchal, his campaign underscores the urgency for equitable political partnerships in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

 India
2
Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

 India
3
R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

 Australia
4
Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025