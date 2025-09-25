Owaisi Critiques RJD's Silence Amid Bihar Assembly Election Dynamics
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for not engaging in coalition talks before the Bihar elections. Owaisi emphasized a need for equality within the alliance, particularly to strengthen Muslim leadership in the state, highlighting RJD's indifference to AIMIM's outreach.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has openly expressed dissatisfaction with RJD leaders, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, for ignoring his party's overtures for a pre-election alliance in Bihar. According to Owaisi, his party only sought equal treatment and not ministerial positions, yet received no response from the RJD.
Speaking at a rally in Kishanganj, Owaisi highlighted the lack of dedicated Muslim leadership in Bihar compared to other castes. He noted that despite AIMIM's prior electoral success, a significant response from RJD is lacking, casting doubts on its commitment to a joint opposition against BJP and RSS.
Owaisi, during his 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra', reiterated that AIMIM's move aimed at dispelling perceptions of indirectly aiding the BJP. With significant Muslim representation in Seemanchal, his campaign underscores the urgency for equitable political partnerships in the region.
