Election Commission Enhances Postal Ballot Counting Protocols for Greater Transparency

In a bid to enhance transparency, the Election Commission has revamped the procedure for counting postal ballots during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Previously, postal ballot counting began at 8 a.m., followed by EVM counting at 8:30 a.m. Under former guidelines, EVM counting could outpace postal ballot counting, potentially finishing before postal ballot counting concluded. While postal ballot counting typically ends before EVM counting, the Commission has decided that the second last round of EVM counting will commence only after postal ballots are fully counted at respective centers.

This new procedure will first be applied in Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections set for November. The Commission also instructed returning officers to ensure sufficient tables and staff for postal ballots, especially since numbers have risen due to recent measures for home voting for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)